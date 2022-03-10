ProVise Management Group LLC Has $15 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.60. 4,936,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.13 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.