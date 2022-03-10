ProVise Management Group LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.62. 3,045,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,191. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.67. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.85 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.