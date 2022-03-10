ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

CSCO stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. 443,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,011,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $227.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

