ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 9,245 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.79. 33,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,128. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84.

