Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,550 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) target price on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price target on Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.07) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) price target on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) target price on Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,091.50 ($14.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,221.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,352.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.23%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

