PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,789. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
