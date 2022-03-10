Public Mint Price Hits $0.0579 on Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $41,027.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022119 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,242,978 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

