Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.30

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.30 and last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 8560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -158.14%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.