Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.61. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

