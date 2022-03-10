Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 1,683.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PUMSY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 10,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,843. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Puma has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

Get Puma alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUMSY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($117.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €145.00 ($157.61) to €120.00 ($130.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Puma from €113.00 ($122.83) to €114.00 ($123.91) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €112.00 ($121.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.