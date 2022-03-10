Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$27.85. Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF shares last traded at C$27.85, with a volume of 165 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.70.
About Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC)
Featured Stories
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.