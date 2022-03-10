Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.26%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $15,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,404,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.