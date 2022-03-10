Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Invesco in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

IVZ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,649. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after buying an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Invesco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after buying an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after buying an additional 654,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

