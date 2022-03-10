Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Scholar Rock Holding Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.10). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SRRK traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,356. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $528.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

