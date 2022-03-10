Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

JHG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.60. 18,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,180. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 691,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 500,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after buying an additional 4,570,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after buying an additional 1,245,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,321,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,968,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after buying an additional 918,742 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

