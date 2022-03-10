Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.81.

NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.66. 438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,443,000 after buying an additional 179,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,301,000 after buying an additional 419,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

