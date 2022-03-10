Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Viad Corp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Viad in a report released on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.11) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:VVI opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $663.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Viad has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster purchased 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,614,000 after buying an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viad by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 202,688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth $61,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Viad by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viad by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234,109 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

