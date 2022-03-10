Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

CMA opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

