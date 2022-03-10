Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Issued By B. Riley

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CEIX opened at $34.01 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,313,000 after buying an additional 286,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 46,581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

