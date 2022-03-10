Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $4.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.13. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

