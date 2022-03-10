Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$168.75.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$159.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$159.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$151.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$122.69 and a twelve month high of C$167.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total value of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Insiders have sold a total of 75,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,155,629 in the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

