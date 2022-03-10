Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Reduced by Analyst

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $105.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $119.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.61%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

