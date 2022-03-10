Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Issued By Truist Financial

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of ANAB opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $855.61 million, a P/E ratio of 110.54 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 149,494 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 111,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

