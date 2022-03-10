Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Marcus Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of MCS stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 4,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.61. Marcus has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marcus by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Marcus by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.