QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) vs. Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Critical Comparison

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International -453.17% N/A -338.69% Kering N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QDM International and Kering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kering 0 3 10 0 2.77

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

QDM International has a beta of 7.35, suggesting that its share price is 635% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kering has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and Kering’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 22.75 -$730,989.00 ($3.48) -3.73 Kering $20.88 billion 3.82 $3.76 billion N/A N/A

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Summary

Kering beats QDM International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International (Get Rating)

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Kering (Get Rating)

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of corporate departments and headquarters teams’ shared services that provide services to brands; sustainability department, and sourcing department. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

