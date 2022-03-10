Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 118.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $333.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.66. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

