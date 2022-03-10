Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NX stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $769.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Jason Lippert purchased 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $84,554.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,606 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 418,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

