Quark Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Quark has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $147,968.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,568,060 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

