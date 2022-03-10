Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.97. 3,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,988. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

