Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.67

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 63766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.73 million and a PE ratio of -22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
