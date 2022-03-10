RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.32. 6,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 412,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.84.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.