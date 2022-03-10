RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.32. 6,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 412,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.84.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
