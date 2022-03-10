Rainicorn One Day Trading Volume Hits $478,642.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $26.77 million and $478,642.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00042745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.79 or 0.06505272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.37 or 1.00468477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00041390 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

