Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Lowered to $128.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RJF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

RJF stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $77.23 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293 in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after buying an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,542,000 after buying an additional 279,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

