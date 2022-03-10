Raymond James Reiterates C$7.00 Price Target for Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Shares of BDI opened at C$4.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$251.54 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.15 and a 1-year high of C$5.65.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.