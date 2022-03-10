Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 440.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,538,000 after purchasing an additional 559,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Realty Income by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,610,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

