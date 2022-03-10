Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS):

3/4/2022 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

2/28/2022 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2022 – SeaWorld Entertainment is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $83.00.

2/18/2022 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2022 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2022 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,921,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

