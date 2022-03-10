Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE):

3/7/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

3/3/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

2/1/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

1/13/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TVE opened at C$5.36 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

