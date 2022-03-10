Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SentinelOne (S)

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2022 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2022 – SentinelOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

2/21/2022 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2022 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

2/3/2022 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

1/31/2022 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

S stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 173,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,805. SentinelOne Inc has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 402,311 shares of company stock valued at $18,853,452. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

