Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SentinelOne (S)

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/3/2022 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 2/25/2022 – SentinelOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.
- 2/21/2022 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 2/18/2022 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “
- 2/3/2022 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “
- 1/31/2022 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
S stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 173,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,805. SentinelOne Inc has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SentinelOne (S)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.