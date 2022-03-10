Red River Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a market cap of $351.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.86. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

