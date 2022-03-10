Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $81.05

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.05 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98), with a volume of 97,219 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £200.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.50.

Redx Pharma Company Profile

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory intestinal fibrosis; RXC007, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitors for the treatment of orphan disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and other systemic fibrotic conditions; and Porcupine (RXC006), which is in Phase I for the treatment of lung fibrosis.

