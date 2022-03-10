Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $81.05

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.05 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98), with a volume of 97,219 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £200.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.50.
Redx Pharma Company Profile (LON:REDX)
