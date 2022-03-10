Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0629 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Reliance Worldwide’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.37.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

In other Reliance Worldwide news, insider Heath Sharp sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.24 ($4.56), for a total transaction of A$196,623.00 ($143,520.44).

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.