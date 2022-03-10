Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 15,500 Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLMD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

RLMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.59. The company has a market cap of $589.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.