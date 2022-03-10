Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
Shares of YGMZ stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.65.
About MingZhu Logistics (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MingZhu Logistics (YGMZ)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YGMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.