Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Shares of YGMZ stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

