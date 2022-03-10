Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of UpHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27. UpHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
UpHealth Profile (Get Rating)
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UpHealth (UPH)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.