Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of UpHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27. UpHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UpHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

