Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 78,100 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cadiz in the third quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Brackpool acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.14. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

