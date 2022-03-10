Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 857,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

