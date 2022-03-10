Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.
Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 857,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
