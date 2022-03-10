Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $458.30

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 458.30 ($6.00) and last traded at GBX 458.30 ($6.00), with a volume of 824659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.30 ($6.18).

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.80) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 638.33 ($8.36).

The stock has a market cap of £8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 514.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 565.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

