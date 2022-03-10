Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 70,112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $702,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $487,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $563.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

RPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

