Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cargojet Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CJT. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$222.18.

CJT stock opened at C$149.50 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$144.14 and a twelve month high of C$214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$174.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 56.65.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

