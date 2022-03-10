Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

RGP opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $539.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $20.16.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

